Dog tick population exploding in our region

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - We are in the midst of tick season and the state is reporting this is a really bad year for dog ticks.

This type of tick is larger and faster than deer ticks which carry Lyme disease.

Dog ticks will attach to humans and are being found in parts of the state where they have never been seen before. And sites that had them before have more of them now.

Experts don’t know why.

“As of now, we are not seeing an increase in deer ticks, but the dog ticks are so visible and they will get on you,” said Patti Casey of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

Casey says the state is not worried about dog ticks spreading disease.

But she says when you go outside, wear long clothing and bug spray.

