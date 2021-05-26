Gillibrand calls for more aid to dairy farmers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants the USDA to give more aid to dairy farmers.

Gillibrand says dairy farmers were hurting well before the pandemic after a change in the 2018 farm bill altering the price farmers can sell their milk at.

She says farmers were not able to stop the production of their milk during the pandemic and with schools and businesses closed, many farmers had to dump their milk.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was created to help producers hurt by the pandemic, but those payments stopped in January.

Gillibrand wants the federal government to continue the payments, including retroactive pay.

“Continuing these payments would not only give dairy farmers the relief they need as they continue to face the fallout of the pandemic but also help stem the loss of dairy farms we are seeing across the Northeast,” said Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand says the money is there and she is waiting for a response from the USDA secretary.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.