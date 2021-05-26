Show will go on for Plattsburgh summer concert series

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is gearing up to kick off its second year of an outdoor concert series known as Curbside at Harborside. And they are keeping their social distancing policies in place.

But the concert series almost didn’t happen this year. Some unexpected fees were added this year in order to use the stage. Organizers quickly reached out to area businesses that are completely sponsoring the series. Organizers say this truly shows the series is for the community, by the community.

At a time when people needed a reason to smile, Curbside at Harborside began.

“There is this hunger and this thirst to perform for the artist, and for people in the community, there is this hunger and thirst for that magic that only happens in live music,” said Benjamin Pomerance of Curbside at Harborside.

The outdoor, socially distant concert series of local acts brought people out by the carload each weekend last summer. Organizers called it a success.

Now, the concerts are coming back for a second summer. COVID restrictions will remain in place, even as they are lifting across the country, to keep people feeling safe and comfortable. Spaces will be distanced 6 feet apart for people to sit or park.

But a second year of the series almost didn’t happen.

“This year, we had some new fees to grapple with that we didn’t have last year,” Pomerance said. “It caused some angst for a little while, ‘Can the concert still happen?’”

Local businesses quickly donated the money needed to cover the fees and allow bands like the Trillium Ensemble to perform once again, a feeling they missed dearly.

“Performing nerves and that kind of thing but just the experience of being with people,” said Janine Scherline of the Trillium Ensemble.

“It’s almost like a healthy addiction,” said Janice Kyle of the Trillium Ensemble. “It does so much for your spirit and soul.”

The classical chamber band has had many members come and go in its 10 years of being together. This will be its first year performing at Curbside at Harborside, and the first act of the summer.

“You can’t replace live music,” said Timothy Mount of the Trillium Ensemble.

There are some changes this year. The first three weeks will be performed at the historic gazebo at the oval.

“Chance to be out in some beautiful weather and celebrate the fact that we made it to another summer,” Pomerance said.

Bringing more people to areas less traveled in the city.

“I think it’s nice to celebrate spaces and the different use of spaces,” Scherline said.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 and seating and parking will be set up for social distancing.

“We can fit a lot of people in there,” Pomerance said.

The musical acts vary in genre but organizers promise there will be something for everyone and they encourage the community to come out to support the local arts.

“There is that transmission from stage to audience that just speaks volumes and moves people in ways that mere dialog cannot,” Pomerance said, “and I think that’s extraordinary.”

The concert is staffed with volunteers and 100% of the proceeds go to the artists who perform.

Shows are every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. starting June 5 until September.

Here’s the current lineup:

June 5 (U.S. Oval Gazebo)

Trillium Ensemble

Beautiful classical chamber music for a summer evening played by Janine Scherline, clarinet; Janice Kyle, oboe; and Timothy Mount, piano. A perfect way to begin the season.

June 12 (U.S. Oval Gazebo)

Metamusic

An extraordinary trio -- Marilyn Reynolds, violin; Rose Chancler, piano; Daniel Gordon, saxophone -- showcases the best of their instruments in music that spans multiple eras and styles

June 19 (U.S. Oval Gazebo)

Friends Union

The best of traditional music, from Celtic to Appalachian, performed by Steve Iachetta on fiddle, Norman Rodham on guitar, and Rod Driscoll on everything imaginable with strings. Guaranteed to get the toes tapping.

June 26 (Harborside Stage)

Mambo Combo

Chase away the COVID-19 blues with this sizzling-hot band led by trumpet guru Herm Matlock. Jazz, funk, and some infusions that defy any stylistic label -- other than to say that they’re awesome.

July 3 (Harborside Stage)

The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir

Celebrate the weekend of America’s birthday with this remarkable choir performing this unique American genre of music. Soaring melodies and strong rhythms mingle with vital messages. Prepare to be deeply moved.

July 9 (Harborside Stage)

Ursa and the Major Key

Enjoy the release of this fantastic indie rock combo’s album “Daytime/Nighttime,” along with plenty of familiar rock classics that will keep the party going deep into the evening.

July 17 (Harborside Stage)

Mazel Tov Cocktail Party

You’ve never heard anything like this before -- guaranteed! And you don’t want to miss the chance to hear it now -- guaranteed! Clarinet virtuoso David Krakauer and pianist extraordinaire Kathleen Tagg have organized a six-member ensemble that plays world music with unbridled joy, creating works so fresh that they crackle like fireworks and leave it impossible for you not to smile.

July 24 (Harborside Stage)

Beartracks

The bluegrass legends are back! Julie Hogan and Tom Venne play their beloved originals as well as time-honored classics, sprinkling in plenty of good-natured sibling banter for good measure.

August 7 (Harborside Stage)

Tim Collins with Ingrid & Christine Jensen

Jazz fans rejoice! Ingrid and Christine Jensen are two of the most sought-after artists in the genre today, offering award-winning dialogues between Ingrid’s trumpet and Christine’s alto saxophone. Plattsburgh-born Tim Collins is a vibes mastermind. Put them on the same stage and dazzling moments will ensue.

August 14 (Harborside Stage)

Bill & Brenda McColgan and Rose Chancler

Broadway re-opens in the North Country, courtesy of this concert. The best solos and duets of musical theatre, from the classics of yesteryear to the showstoppers of today, performed by two incredible vocalists and one incredible pianist.

August 21 (Harborside Stage)

Adirondack Jazz Orchestra

Vintage big band sound with plenty of fresh new spirit. Classics by Glenn Miller, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich and more, along with original arrangements created by this gifted ensemble. A grand night for swinging.

September 4 (Harborside Stage)

The Too Tall String Band

For 36 years, they’ve been entertaining audiences. Join Rod Driscoll, Hap Wheeler, and Bruce Lawson for roots country tunes, English folk classics, sea shanties, and even some Americana classics from the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. A rollicking way to bring the season to a close.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.