BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front is responsible for the showers and thunderstorms that have been developing today, and we’ll be back to some sweatshirt weather for the end of the week. Some storms in central and southern parts of our region may become severe with hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The front will continue on into southern New England tonight and skies will clear out overnight, however a trailing trough of low pressure may keep some clouds around as well as a few showers near the Canadian border early Thursday morning.

For the end of the week, some much cooler, clearer and more comfortable air will be settling into the region. It will be chilly Friday morning with temperatures struggling into the 60s during the afternoon!

Friday we are keeping our eyes on a system that will be moving across southern New England. Southern counties of our region close to the MA border may see some clouds and possibly a few showers. The rest of us will see mostly cloudy skies and it will be a cool, spring day.

Our Memorial Day weekend is looking good with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday and Monday there will be a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will be recovering back into the low to mid 70s by the middle of next week.

