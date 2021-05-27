Advertisement

Federal official urges high court to avoid NH-Massachusetts tax dispute

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
The U.S. acting solicitor general has advised the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear New Hampshire’s request to block Massachusetts from collecting income tax from roughly 80,000 New Hampshire residents who are employed by Massachusetts companies, but have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, the Supreme Court asked the federal government for its opinion on whether a hearing was needed. Elizabeth Prelogar, acting U.S. solicitor general, told the court on Tuesday, “This is not one of the rare cases that warrants the exercise of this Court’s original jurisdiction,” in which the court can settle inter-state disputes.

Under a temporary rule enacted by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, residents of other states who were working in Massachusetts before the pandemic had remained subject to Massachusetts’ 5.05% income tax while they work from home. Massachusetts officials have said the regulation is similar to those adopted by other states and have declined to comment on pending litigation.

New Hampshire officials argued it represented a permanent shift in underlying policy and amounts to an “aggressive attempt to impose Massachusetts income tax” beyond its borders.

Gov. Chris Sununu and members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation disagreed with Prelogar’s opinion.

“Try as they might, overreach by Washington politicians and efforts by the Biden administration will not deter New Hampshire from fighting against Massachusetts’ unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens,” Sununu said in a tweet. We remain confident that the Supreme Court will hear our case and that we will win.”

