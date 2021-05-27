Advertisement

For Native Americans, Harvard and other colleges fall short

At Harvard, Native American alumni say the Ivy League university isn’t living up to its colonial charter, which specifically calls for the education of Indian youth.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Native American activists at colleges are pushing their schools to do more to atone for past wrongs, much in the way states, cities and universities are weighing reparations for slavery and discrimination against Black people.

At Harvard, Native American alumni say the Ivy League university isn’t living up to its colonial charter, which specifically calls for the education of Indian youth. In Minnesota, tribes want the state university system to return some of the land taken from them.

And at state universities in California, Colorado and elsewhere, Native American students are calling for tuition waivers for Indigenous students as restitution for profiting from stolen tribal land.

