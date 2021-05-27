Advertisement

Fort Ticonderoga ferry resumes service this weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Fort Ticonderoga ferry will start back up this weekend.

We’re told starting Saturday at 7 a.m., the ferry reopens for the season. It’ll continue running until 6 p.m. everyday.

Officials say you should be patient as they train a new owner.

The 7-minute ferry ride connects Shoreham, Vermont to Ticonderoga, New York across Lake Champlain.

It typically runs through the end of October.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

David Monmaney, 51 charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon
Repeat offender in New Hampshire arrested again, threatening kids with hammer
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment catches fire
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment building catches fire
Canadian bakery to buy Koffee Kup Bakery and Vt. Bread Company
Milton man steals truck with person inside