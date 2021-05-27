Fort Ticonderoga ferry resumes service this weekend
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FORT TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Fort Ticonderoga ferry will start back up this weekend.
We’re told starting Saturday at 7 a.m., the ferry reopens for the season. It’ll continue running until 6 p.m. everyday.
Officials say you should be patient as they train a new owner.
The 7-minute ferry ride connects Shoreham, Vermont to Ticonderoga, New York across Lake Champlain.
It typically runs through the end of October.
