Girls on the Run gears up for season finale

By Scott Fleishman
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Girls on the Run, the nationwide nonprofit that promotes empowerment for girls age eight to 13 through running, is gearing up for its 5K season finale next month.

The delayed season got underway last month after the pandemic completely sidelined programming last year. Coming up next month, groups around the region will take part in virtual running events between June 5th and June 12th.

Scott Fleishman was at Mallets Bay School in Colchester to learn about the program.

