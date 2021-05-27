Advertisement

Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home

Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.(Morristown Hamblen Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(Gray News) - Reunited, and it feels so good!

Jolene, Aaron Morris’ service dog, was inside of his car at a gas station in western North Carolina when it was stolen Friday.

Someone found Jolene and took her to the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society in Tennessee just days later. Unfortunately, the organization couldn’t get up with Morris because his phone was also inside the stolen car.

The humane society turned to Facebook for help in locating Jolene’s owner, and the social media outlet did not disappoint.

Word got back to Morris and the pair shared a heartfelt reunion.

I got my baby girl back!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Posted by Aaron Morris on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person accused of stealing Morris’ 2006 Buick Lucerne. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taylor Yates at (828) 356-2907.

UPDATE 5/26/2021: The K9 and owner have been reunited.

Posted by Haywood County Sheriff's Office - North Carolina on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

