Advertisement

Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 1:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Four children are recovering from injuries after a dust devil picked up a bounce house in Arizona and carried it more than 15 feet into the air.

It started out as an end-of-the-school-year celebration on May 20 at a gated community in Mesa, Arizona, when Kevin Lee says his 6-year-old son and three other children endured horror on a bounce house set up for the party.

“The dust devil came, and then, I flew,” Lee’s son said.

Wind gusts carried the bounce house up more than 15 feet, leading to a traumatic fall.

“What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a tragedy for the neighborhood,” Lee said. “Everyone was in shock when it happened. It was a catastrophe, a freak accident.”

The accident sent four school children to the hospital. Thankfully, they’re all expected to be OK.

Lee’s son fractured his tailbone. The three other children suffered injuries that ranged from broken bones, lacerated livers and concussions. One remains hospitalized.

“We are all very, very lucky because as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse,” Lee said.

Lee’s son says he plans to never get back in a bounce house again.

A GoFundMe set up to help with the children’s medical expenses has raised more than $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Americans eager to travel Memorial Day weekend
The latest on vaccines, immunity, and boosters.
COVID: Vaccines, immunity and boosters
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing