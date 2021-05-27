Advertisement

Local Motion launches interactive trail map

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyclists in northwestern Vermont now have a new tool to explore the area.

Local Motion on Wednesday launched its new virtual map. Visitors can scan a QR code and be taken to the website, which shows biking routes and various businesses along them, as well as bathroom and parking spots.

Local Motion on Wednesday launched its new virtual map.(WCAX)

Local Motion’s Tom Clark says the app it’s been a goal for a while.”We have been working on it for over a year. and we had hoped to introduce it last spring but with COVID and everything, we had to pull the plug on it. But once winter rolled around, we had some time to focus on it again,” he said.

The map is designed to cut back on the need for paper copies, which Local Motion was using before. The nonprofit says they were printing 25,000 a year and that this new version is both more interactive and eco-friendly.

