Mobile clinics help get vaccine to homeless community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department is working with community groups around the state to help Vermonters experiencing homelessness get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A team from Community Health Centers of Burlington is helping to distribute the vaccine in Chittenden County, Vermont Public Radio reported.

On a recent day, the team arrived at the Committee On Temporary Shelter or COTS daystation around noon in an outreach van to give nine people their second Pfizer doses. They had a supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for walk-ins. They also go to motels housing people who are homeless during the pandemic.

CHCB runs the state’s only homeless health program, giving medical services at no cost, VPR reported. Having relationships with the homeless community helps to get more people vaccinated, said Anna Lisa Reynolds, a CHCB nurse.

“Whenever you’re working with a community that has been disenfranchised or taken advantage of, passed to the side, that trust is paramount if you want people to have good health goals,” she said.

So far, they’ve vaccinated nearly 200 people, Reynolds said.

