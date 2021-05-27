Advertisement

Nashua officials vote to end city’s mask ordinance

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Nashua officials have approved ending the city’s mask ordinance.

The Board of Aldermen opted to end the ordinance on Tuesday, and it awaited a signature from Mayor Jim Donchess, The Telegraph of Nashua reported.

Local businesses could still require workers and patrons to wear masks.

The city’s Board of Health voted to recommend that the city lift its mask mandate. The city has had an ordinance in place since May 2020.

THE NUMBERS

More than 98,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 67 cases announced Wednesday. Two additional deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,346.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 173 new cases per day on May 11 to 70 new cases per day on Tuesday.

