Advertisement

NH state-managed vaccination sites to close at end of June

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - All state of New Hampshire-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closing at the end of June, state officials said Thursday.

The sites will be closed on Monday, Memorial Day. They will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and at that point, will only provide second-dose vaccinations, health officials said in a news release Thursday. Those sites will close on Wednesday, June 30.

“There are more than 350 locations across the state offering first-dose appointments and many locations offer walk-in service without the need for an appointment,” the news release said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

David Monmaney, 51 charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon
Repeat offender in New Hampshire arrested again, threatening kids with hammer
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment catches fire
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment building catches fire
Canadian bakery to buy Koffee Kup Bakery and Vt. Bread Company
Milton man steals truck with person inside