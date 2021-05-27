Advertisement

NY bill would give sexual abuse survivors new chance to sue

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - People sexually abused as adults would have a chance to sue the perpetrators even if the usual deadline to bring a lawsuit had expired under a bill gaining momentum in New York’s legislature.

The bill is called the Adult Survivors Act. It would give abuse survivors a one-year window in which to bring lawsuits that would otherwise be barred by the state’s statute of limitations.

A similar window created in 2019 for victims of childhood sexual abuse led to an avalanche of lawsuits over decades-old allegations of abuse against priests, teachers, Boy Scout leaders and others.

