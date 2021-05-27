Advertisement

NY requires employers to provide paid sick days for vax side effects

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to employees recovering from vaccine side effects.

Governor Andre Cuomo announced the new guidance Thursday. He said if someone has side effects and they take a day off, by law it will be considered a paid sick leave day.

The governor also said New York’s COVID numbers are all trending in the right direction and the positivity rate is the lowest it’s been since August 26th, and hospitalizations are down to 1,200. “The one number that is always a point of reality that stops us from saying, ‘Well, COVID is a thing of the past’ -- 10 people died yesterday from COVID, so don’t overestimate the power of this virus,” Cuomo said.

New York has administered more than 18 million doses of vaccine and 64% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose while 55.8% are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

David Monmaney, 51 charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon
Repeat offender in New Hampshire arrested again, threatening kids with hammer
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment catches fire
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment building catches fire
Canadian bakery to buy Koffee Kup Bakery and Vt. Bread Company
Milton man steals truck with person inside