NY requires employers to provide paid sick days for vax side effects

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to employees recovering from vaccine side effects.

Governor Andre Cuomo announced the new guidance Thursday. He said if someone has side effects and they take a day off, by law it will be considered a paid sick leave day.

The governor also said New York’s COVID numbers are all trending in the right direction and the positivity rate is the lowest it’s been since August 26th, and hospitalizations are down to 1,200. “The one number that is always a point of reality that stops us from saying, ‘Well, COVID is a thing of the past’ -- 10 people died yesterday from COVID, so don’t overestimate the power of this virus,” Cuomo said.

New York has administered more than 18 million doses of vaccine and 64% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose while 55.8% are fully vaccinated.

