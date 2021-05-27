Plattsburgh region set to host 6 major bass tournaments

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Another sign that the region is coming back from COVID -- Plattsburgh officials Thursday announced six major bass fishing events will take place in the coming months, helping reel in more money for the local economy.

“You hear people say back to normal -- this could bring us back to normal,” said Clinton Country Legislator Bobby Hall.

Anglers from across the country say they love to fish on Lake Champlain because of its many bays and coves teeming with small and largemouth bass. “Lake Champlain is usually considered one of the top ten bass fishing lakes in the country, if not further,” said Kristy Kennedy with the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

She says the tournaments range from regional to national competitions and bring in over 2,000 anglers, accompanied by teammates and families who spend money in the community on accommodations, food, and shopping. “Typically it brings about $3.2 million to the region in direct and indirect spending,” she said.

“This event here can really boost us up, it can help us get over the hump,” Hall said.

Officials say the anglers and crew usually visit for about two weeks to prep, scout, and compete. “The tournaments are getting booked,” said Julie Kramer with the Best Western Inn in Plattsburgh Town. “I’m pretty much full of fishermen that week so it’s good projections.”

Kramer says 60% of their traditional summer clientele are Canadian and with the border still closed, its tournaments like these will keep them afloat “These tournaments bring in much-needed bed nights and occupancy tax for the county,” she said.

Kennedy says the tournaments also create about 40 seasonal jobs in the region. And with some events getting national TV coverage, they also put Plattsburgh and the Lake Champlain on the map, helping to attract future visitors. “We’re super excited to welcome them,” she said.

The season kicks off with the Bassmaster Elite Series on July 8 and ends with the ABA Open Series in mid-September.

