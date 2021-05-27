Advertisement

PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.(Khalid Mehmood | Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fishing can be a daunting task. You wait and you wait, until eventually you feel a tug on the line and hope you can reel in something good.

This 8-year-old managed to do just that – and his reaction is too good to miss.

His eyes welled with tears of excitement after catching his first bass and goes on to perform his best touchdown celebration.

“I just caught my first bass. Let’s go!” you can hear the boy say in the video.

It’s probably safe to say, he’s hooked on fishing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Americans eager to travel Memorial Day weekend
The latest on vaccines, immunity, and boosters.
COVID: Vaccines, immunity and boosters
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing