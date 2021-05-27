Rutland inclusivity campaign reaches out to LGBTQ+, BIPOC communities

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “All are welcome here!” is a new campaign in Rutland aimed at bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+and BIPOC communities.

June is pride month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community and their fight for equal rights. And this year it includes a new initiative in Rutland. “I would literally lose sleep about it when I was younger because I really didn’t see any representation when I was younger,” said Avery Provin, a Rutland native who came up with the idea.

After returning to the Rutland area during COVID, he says he started reaching out to local organizations and queer people in the community to make this happen. Provin’s target audience is queer youth who are having a hard time gaining acceptance, not just from the community but themselves. “When people talk about visibility is the first step, it really is one of the first steps because that’s how you get people to be bold enough and feel good enough about themselves to really own their identity,” Provin said.

Twenty banners now hang throughout the downtown featuring the progress pride flag in the heart, which includes people of color plus the transgender and non-binary communities.

“It’s just a matter of if folks are willing to be open-minded,” said Rutland Alderman Thomas Franco, a member of the LGBTQ community who encouraged the Board of Alderman to approve a Declaration of Inclusion. “It certainly will help with diversity initiatives to bring folks here who think that Rutland might not be as open-minded.”

People we spoke with were divided on the question of whether Rutland is welcoming enough. “Rutland is certainly a welcoming community and I think we all have some steps we should probably take to further embrace it,” said Reed Wilcox, who works in the city.

“People are really coming together as a community and really helping out. People are really down to earth here,” said Emily Baker of Proctor.

Others we spoke with said Rutland remains a very divided community with its share of bigotry.

Next year, Provin hopes to highlight queer people connected to the community.

