Advertisement

`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.

Police said Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In an Instagram post, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.

“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black wrote.

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human.” She said Clark frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Americans eager to travel Memorial Day weekend
The latest on vaccines, immunity, and boosters.
COVID: Vaccines, immunity and boosters
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing