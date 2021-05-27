Advertisement

Survey finds increasing number of Vermonters want to stick with telecommuting

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While conditions to return to the office following the pandemic appear to be imminent, many workers in Vermont who were on the fence about expecting to work from home when things return to normal now say they want to stay home for work if possible.

A new survey from the Center for Research on Vermont finds that 75% of the respondents expect to work from home more in the future compared with about 55% a year ago. It also found upwards of 88% of employers are willing to allow accommodations to allow them to work from home.

Darren Perron spoke with Richard Watts, the director of the Center for Research on Vermont, about the findings and their implications.

