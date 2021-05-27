Advertisement

‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91

File - Author Eric Carle reads his classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" on the...
File - Author Eric Carle reads his classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" on the NBC "Today" television program in New York on Oct. 8, 2009.(Richard Drew | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died.

Eric Carle was 91. Carle’s family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. Through books like “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” “Do You Want to Be My Friend?” and “From Head to Toe,” Carle introduced universal themes in simple words and bright colors.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” published in 1969, was welcomed by parents and delighted kids with its story of the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a proudly multi-colored butterfly.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

David Monmaney, 51 charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon
Repeat offender in New Hampshire arrested again, threatening kids with hammer
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment catches fire
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment building catches fire
Canadian bakery to buy Koffee Kup Bakery and Vt. Bread Company
Milton man steals truck with person inside