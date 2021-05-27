Advertisement

Vermont National Guard rededicates Fallen Heroes Memorial

By Lance MacKenzie
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard rededicated its Fallen Heroes Memorial Thursday.

The memorial, originally constructed within the gates of Camp Johnson in 2011, was recently relocated to outside the gates to allow for easier access by Gold Star families and the public. Officials say Thursday’s ceremony was an opportunity to rededicate the memorial, designed to honor Vermonters who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our state.

Photojournalist Lance MacKenzie captured the sights and sounds from the Camp Johnson ceremony.

