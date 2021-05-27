Advertisement

Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont and New Hampshire are among 10 states that have reached the Biden administration’s vaccination goal.

The administration has set a goal of vaccinating at least 70% of adults against COVID-19 with at least one dose by July 4th. The 10 states to reach the goal include Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Nationwide, CDC data shows nearly 50% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

