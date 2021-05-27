Advertisement

Vt. leaders to travel to North Macedonia as part of partnership program

Vt. Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle and Lt. Governor Molly Gray will be among officials...
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Top Vermont leaders are embarking on a trip to North Macedonia with the National Guard.

It’s part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, which pairs U.S. states with countries to provide security and spark economic ties. North Macedonia gained independence in 1991 as one of the successor states of Yugoslavia. Leaders say it has a landscape and economy similar to Vermont’s, much of it based on tourism in agriculture.

Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and members of Governor Phil Scott’s cabinet are spending a week abroad to exchange ideas. “As much as we would like to bring some expertise to them in terms of our hospitality and outdoor tourism, I’m excited to learn from them and see what they do and how they do it differently, to see if we can bring something back to Vermont as well,” said Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle.

The Vermont National Guard has also partnered with the African country of Senegal since 2008.

