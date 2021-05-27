Warren July 4 parade back on

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Warren Fourth of July parade is back on.

People from all over converge on the Mad River Valley for Warren’s Independence Day celebration, but last year it was canceled because of COVID. Now, organizers say the 72nd festival is a go for Saturday, July 4th.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and fireworks are at Sugarbush resort at dusk and there are lots of festivities in between.

