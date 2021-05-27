Advertisement

Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire

By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT
WEST TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - An historic inn and restaurant in West Townshend was seriously damaged by fire Wednesday.

Firefighters say a lightning strike around 5:30 likely started the blaze which ripped through the Windham Hill Inn. No one was in the business at the time. More than a dozen departments responded to the call.

The 1825 farmhouse was renovated several times, which firefighters say made their job more difficult. “We thought we had it knocked down four to five times. And just between changing out tired crews and keeping the water flow going, it just flared back up, It just kept going,” said Townsend Fire Chief Glen Beattie.

The 13-room inn has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic but planned to reopen this summer. Those plans are now on hold. An eight-room guest house on the property and a nearby cottage were not damaged in the fire.

