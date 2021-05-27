Yearbooks recalled over student citing Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. - A high school is recalling copies of its yearbook because a graduating senior listed Adolf Hitler’s autobiography as his favorite book.

The Times Union reports Cambridge Junior-Senior High School stopped distributing the yearbook on Wednesday when it came to their attention that a student had cited “Mein Kampf” as his favorite book. The newspaper is not naming the student. The book published in 1925 outlines the tenets of Nazism.

Cambridge Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said he was horrified and promised that editing of the yearbooks would be improved. Silvernell said the school was consulting with its legal counsel about possible discipline.

