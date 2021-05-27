BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! What a difference today! Yesterday hot and humid, then the storms rolled through and now it feels like spring again!

It will be a cold one tonight, if you have young plants outside, you will want to cover them, or bring them inside of you are away from the Champlain Valley. There is a risk of frost!

As for the holiday weekend, it’s not looking as perfect as it was earlier in the week. A storm system moving out of the Midwest will be tracking to our south on Friday, but may drift far enough north to bring some wet weather to our southern counties, and possibly even farther north. Believe it or not, there could even be a few snow showers at the higher mountain peaks of the Adirondacks!

Then a low pressure system may develop on that front, which would slow it down, and even back it up a bit, leaving us with a chance of showers each day through the holiday weekend, especially if you are in southern areas, and east of the Green Mountains.

Tuesday we expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, but there is the chance for some showers on Wednesday. i

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that developing system for the holiday weekend, and we’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest information, on-air and online.

