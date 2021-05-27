BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will be a much different day than the hot, muggy, and stormy day that we had on Wednesday. It will be a lot cooler, less humid, and not at all stormy. Clouds, and a few showers in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine as we get into the afternoon.

It will be cold tonight, and many of us could start Friday morning with frost on the ground, away from the Champlain Valley. Cover your tender plants or bring them inside!

A storm system coming out of the Midwest will be tracking to our south on Friday with rain, but may jog far enough northward to bring some wet weather to our southern counties, at least, and possibly even farther north. There could even be a few snow showers at the higher mountain peaks of the Adirondacks!

That whole frontal system may hit the brakes and back up a bit, so that means that there is a chance for showers each day through the holiday weekend, especially the farther east you are.

Tuesday is looking partly sunny, but we’ll go right back to a chance for showers again on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that system that may affect us ove rthe holiday weekend, and we’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.