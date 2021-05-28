A 6-unit Morrisville apartment catches fire

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A 6-unit apartment in Morrisville caught fire Thursday, forcing one tenant to jump out the window.

The Morristown Police Chief says it happened around 5:30pm on Elmore Street just off Route 12.

Three residents were inside at the time and all of them made it out safely.

The fire is still under investigation and at this time it is not considered suspicious.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.