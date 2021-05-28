Advertisement

COVID afflicted 1 in 10 Americans, Johns Hopkins says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some 10% of people in the United States have had COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 33.2 million reported cases nationwide.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are likely an undercount.

The agency believes the actual number of infections is closer to 115 million, or about one-third of all Americans.

Official counts are highest in North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

They’re lowest in Hawaii, Vermont and Oregon.

The Biden administration has set a goal of administering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of the nation’s residents by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbayayenge Mafuta
Milton man arrested for carjacking on Shelburne Road
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vermont restaurant & bar curfew to be lifted Saturday; Schools back to ‘normal’ by fall
File photo
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Falling tree suspected in death of NH hiker
David Monmaney
NH Repeat offender charged with threatening kids with hammer

Latest News

A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
How will restaurants recover when the pandemic ends?
Vermont restaurants not expected to fully recover until 2022
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners