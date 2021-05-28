Burlington man takes lead in sprucing up cemeteries for Memorial Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several historic Burlington cemeteries are overgrown and now a local man is asking for your help to clean them ahead of Memorial Day.

Gary de Carolis gives historic tours of Burlington. He says when he stopped at the Greenmount Cemetery on Colchester Avenue for a recent tour, a veteran mentioned the poor upkeep. The cemeteries are public and supposed to be maintained by the city. But De Carolis says the grass hasn’t been mowed at either Elmwood or Greenmount and that both cemeteries are the final resting places of soldiers, including Ethan Allen.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., de Carlos is asking volunteers to bring their lawnmowers and clean up. “I’m trying to rally the community to make this right, to just get in there and bring their mowers, bring their weed whackers - let’s get this shaped up for Monday, let’s show our community we do care a lot about our veterans,” he said.

So why hasn’t the city taken care better care of the cemeteries? The city says the parks department is short-staffed and has prioritized the most used areas such as athletic fields, playgrounds, beaches, and parks. They say they continue to look for staff and appreciate the work that is planned by volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.