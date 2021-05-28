Clinton County lawmaker to serve 99 days behind bars

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York, lawmaker Simon Conroy has accepted a plea deal that includes jail time.

Conroy Friday admitted to violating probation and pleaded guilty to speeding and criminal mischief. The Clinton County legislator has had a string of run-ins with the police that started in 2019 for charges including criminal trespassing, stalking, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

In March, Plattsburgh police arrested him for violating his probation. After being taken to the Clinton Correctional Facility, authorities say he damaged property inside the prison.

His attorney says they are happy felony charges were dropped because Conroy suffers from mental health issues and doesn’t deserve to be a convicted felon.

He’ll begin his 99-day sentence in July.

