Falling tree suspected in death of NH hiker

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say a missing hiker was found dead after a tree he placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck him.

Officers say all indications point to what happened as being a tragic accident. Fifty-year-old Edward Murphy, of Sandown, New Hampshire, was found Thursday night in an area called Bean’s Purchase, which is in the White Mountain National Forest. Officers said he was attempting a multi-day hike with an anticipated completion time of Wednesday.

When he still hadn’t arrived back by noon Thursday, a search began. Search teams were assisted by a National Guard helicopter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)