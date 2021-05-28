Advertisement

Falling tree suspected in death of NH hiker

File photo
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say a missing hiker was found dead after a tree he placed his sleeping hammock on fell and struck him.

Officers say all indications point to what happened as being a tragic accident. Fifty-year-old Edward Murphy, of Sandown, New Hampshire, was found Thursday night in an area called Bean’s Purchase, which is in the White Mountain National Forest. Officers said he was attempting a multi-day hike with an anticipated completion time of Wednesday.

When he still hadn’t arrived back by noon Thursday, a search began. Search teams were assisted by a National Guard helicopter.

