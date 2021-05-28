Federal judge sentences Lewis to 6 years; state attempted murder sentencing next

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman accused of critically injuring her shooting instructor was sentenced on Friday to six years on federal weapons charges.

Police say Veronica Lewis, 37, shot her firearms instructor, Darryl Montague, multiple times at his Westford shooting range in June of 2015. The Chittenden County State’s Attorney two years ago dropped attempted murder charges against Lewis after mental health evaluations determined she was insane at the time of the crime. Soon after, federal authorities brought weapons charges, and Vermont Attorney General T.J Donovan refiled the state charges.

In more recent evaluations, authorities say a forensic psychologist determined that although Lewis was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder at the time of the shooting, she was able to appreciate the wrongfulness of her criminal conduct, and was therefore sane at the time she shot Montague.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss accepted Lewis’ guilty plea to charges of “interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. She will receive no credit for the four years she has served in state custody prior to her federal arrest. A hearing will be held later this summer to determine restitution.

NEW DOCUMENTS REVEAL DAYS LEADING UP TO SHOOTING

New court documents now reveal what led up to that shooting, which left Montague with lifelong injuries.

Authorities say Lewis, who was staying in a residential treatment program in Worcester, went to the firearms training at least once before the shooting and asked if a specific type of ammo could kill someone. After the shooting, a search of her bedroom turned up a scrapbook entitled “death,” and included handwritten questions about embalming and body removal. Her internet history also showed Lewis sought information about crime scene cleanup, crime stats, and prison sentences.

Investigators also say Lewis had visited a funeral home twice before the shooting, asking about facial reconstruction and saying, “I have some ideas about death and I need to explore them.”

Lewis is set to be sentenced on state attempted murder charges this upcoming Tuesday. If the state court judge accepts the plea agreement, she could be released as early as 2027 and will be under state supervision for 40 years, which includes mental health treatment.

