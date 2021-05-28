Fire displaces several people in downtown Bradford

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An apartment fire closed a section of downtown Bradford Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the four-unit building off South Main Street a little after 8 a.m. and immediately called for additional crews due to the building’s proximity to other structures. Everyone was able to get out of the building.

Bradford Fire Chief Ryan Terrill says their quick response likely saved the building. “The initial attack with two Bradford firefighters and they knocked it down initially while we could wait to hitch up to the hydrant and get additional manpower here. The rest of the apartments are habitable. Apartment one, which was the fire, is not habitable at this time,” he said.

Several people residents were displaced and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

