Advertisement

Fire displaces several people in downtown Bradford

By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An apartment fire closed a section of downtown Bradford Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the four-unit building off South Main Street a little after 8 a.m. and immediately called for additional crews due to the building’s proximity to other structures. Everyone was able to get out of the building.

Bradford Fire Chief Ryan Terrill says their quick response likely saved the building. “The initial attack with two Bradford firefighters and they knocked it down initially while we could wait to hitch up to the hydrant and get additional manpower here. The rest of the apartments are habitable. Apartment one, which was the fire, is not habitable at this time,” he said.

Several people residents were displaced and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbayayenge Mafuta
Milton man arrested for carjacking on Shelburne Road
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vermont restaurant & bar curfew to be lifted Saturday; Schools back to ‘normal’ by fall
File photo
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Falling tree suspected in death of NH hiker
David Monmaney
NH Repeat offender charged with threatening kids with hammer

Latest News

How will restaurants recover when the pandemic ends?
Vermont restaurants not expected to fully recover until 2022
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners
Box truck hits historic bridge
Box truck hits historic bridge in Waitsfield
How will restaurants recover when the pandemic ends?
How will restaurants recover post pandemic?
Vermont State Police warn of scam calls
Vermont State Police warn of potential scam calls