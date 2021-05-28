How can UVM Health Network prevent future cyberattacks?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was seven months ago Friday that most of the computer systems in the UVM Health Network were crippled by a cyberattack that ended up costing upwards of $70 million.

While the hospitals are fully back up and running, we are examining the lingering effects and how to prevent the next attack.

Dom Amato spoke with cybersecurity expert Prashant Anantharaman, a Ph.D. student at Dartmouth College, about how the attacks work and what large institutions like the network can do to prevent them in the future.

Related Stories:

UVM Health Network faces $21M in losses

UVM Medical Center admits it was victim of ransomware attack

UVM Heath Network cyberattack fixes expected to exceed $63M

Batch of UVM Health Network positive COVID tests not reported to Vt. health officials

YCQM Nov. 29, 2020

UVM Medical Center continuing cyberattack recovery

What are lessons learned from UVM Health Network hack?

Crippled by cyberattack, UVM Health Network says more data recovery work ahead

A closer look at the Vt. National Guard Cyber Response team

Cybersecurity experts from the Vt. National Guard help UVM Health Network

UVMHN: Significant gains made in network recovery following cyberattack

UVM Health Network slowly coming back online after cyberattack

UVM Health Network still dealing with cyberattack, mysterious smell

As investigators probe UVM hospitals’ cyberattack, IT races to repair network

UVM Health Network a victim of cyberattack

UVM Health Network investigating if network issue is result of a possible cyberattack

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.