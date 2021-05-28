Advertisement

How can UVM Health Network prevent future cyberattacks?

By Dom Amato
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was seven months ago Friday that most of the computer systems in the UVM Health Network were crippled by a cyberattack that ended up costing upwards of $70 million.

While the hospitals are fully back up and running, we are examining the lingering effects and how to prevent the next attack.

Dom Amato spoke with cybersecurity expert Prashant Anantharaman, a Ph.D. student at Dartmouth College, about how the attacks work and what large institutions like the network can do to prevent them in the future.

