Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - An iconic store that had one of everything and a ton of taxidermied animals became a destination in the town of Glover. But the Northeast Kingdom store closed last summer. Now, just in time for Memorial Day, it’s open again under new ownership.

Just across the street from the Busy Bee Diner in Glover there’s a buzz in the air. “We were crazy, crazy busy this morning with all the townspeople,” said Ray Sweeney, the new owner of Currier Quality Market. “When I heard it was up for sale, I immediately called the family, jumped on it,” Sweeney said.

The couple bought it from Jim Currier, who ran the store for over 50 years. Currier decided to retire last summer and looked for a buyer. Sweeny worked for Currier as a kid when he was just 12, shoveling snow and sorting bottles.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What’s this day been like for you guys?

Jessica Sweeney: Ah, it’s been emotional.

Ray Sweeney: It’s been emotional.

Jessica Sweeney: Just the people rallying around you.

The couple aren’t novices to the grocery business. They own C&C Supermarket just down the road in Barton. They say their knowledge and good employees will make the market work. And unlike businesses in other parts of the state, they found workers with ease. “Absolutely no issues getting employees. We have a stack of applications that have poured in in the last six months,” Sweeney said.

Howard Abare from Greensboro has been coming to the store for years. “It’s been here for so long and people in this area really need it, you know,” Abare said.

Between the purchase price and remodeling, the Sweeney’s have put in over a million dollars into the business. They’ve added a lot, but they have taken out some of its quirky past. “No moose, no taxidermy, nope. Our feeling was if we’re going to do something different then we need to it different from the get-go,” Sweeney said.

Currier had collected a menagerie of mammals. The stuffed creatures staring down at customers like Katie Neal are all gone, along with the post office in the store.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Do you wish they kept some of the character?

Katie Neal: A little bit, it’s a lot more different than I thought it would be, but it looks really nice.

The Sweeney’s say they will add their own character to the store and they plan to be here for a long time. “We got it, we got it. Glover is back on the map,” Sweeney said.

