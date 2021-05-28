Killington opens summer season under universal COVID policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and that includes the opening of Killington resorts bike park and golf course.

The resort’s COVID policy follows the state universal guidance and no reservations are required. The bike park is also celebrating its 30th season with events happening throughout the summer. And since more people have started riding in the pandemic, Killington officials expect to see more people on the trails.

“We definitely will have another uptick in interest here at the ‘Beast of the East’ and we are prepared. We have made sure we have all of our rental fleet ready to go. We have more than usual,” said Killington’s Courtney DiFiore.

This year, riders can use the Killington app to track their ride and stats. There is even a competition for prizes every month. The Beast coaster and Adventure Center are opening July 1.

