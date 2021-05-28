Local Motion Bike Ferry kicks off season Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Local Motion Bike Ferry will be open for the season Friday at 10 a.m.

After years of consecutive delayed openings because of everything from causeway construction to the pandemic, officials say they are excited to be opening on time.

The ferry has seen as many as 16,000 cyclists and walkers in a season.

The ride is free but they do accept donations to keep the boat running.

