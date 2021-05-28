Advertisement

Vt. health officials offering Memorial Day weekend walk-in vaccine clinics

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be several chances to get a COVID vaccine in Vermont over the holiday weekend and all of them are allowing walk-ins

The first will be held today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at National Life in Montpelier. The Health Department says it will be providing the Pfizer shot.

On Saturday, you can get the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot at the Burlington Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thunder Road race track in Barre is holding a clinic on Sunday in the main parking lot. Anyone ages 18 and older can get a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Click here for all scheduled clinics.

