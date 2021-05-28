Advertisement

Milton man steals truck with person inside

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man has been arrested Thursday afternoon after stealing a truck on Shelburne Road.

South Burlington Police say it happened around 4pm, when a man called police to report his truck was stolen with his wife still inside.

Police say it happened on Shelburne Road near the Olive Garden.

Shortly after, the woman was let out of the truck and was unharmed.

Police say they pulled over 20-year-old, Mbyayenge Mafuta, of Milton and arrested him about a half a mile away from the Olive Garden near Imperial Drive.

Mafuta faces a number of charges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations in...
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Burlington Police share concerns as bars prepare for end of curfew
A fire at the Windham Hill Inn in West Townshend Wednesday was possibly sparked by lightning.
Lightning strike suspected in Windham Hill Inn fire
Camel's Hump Rescue Wednesday in Bolton.
Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump
File photo
Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal

Latest News

David Monmaney, 51 charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon
Repeat offender in New Hampshire arrested again, threatening kids with hammer
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment catches fire
Morrisville apartment fire
A 6-unit Morrisville apartment building catches fire
Canadian bakery to buy Koffee Kup Bakery and Vt. Bread Company