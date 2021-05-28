Milton man steals truck with person inside

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man has been arrested Thursday afternoon after stealing a truck on Shelburne Road.

South Burlington Police say it happened around 4pm, when a man called police to report his truck was stolen with his wife still inside.

Police say it happened on Shelburne Road near the Olive Garden.

Shortly after, the woman was let out of the truck and was unharmed.

Police say they pulled over 20-year-old, Mbyayenge Mafuta, of Milton and arrested him about a half a mile away from the Olive Garden near Imperial Drive.

Mafuta faces a number of charges.

