New Koffee Kup owners pledge to emphasize values of family-owned business

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that there’s a buyer for Koffee Kup Bakery and the Vermont Bread Company, what can we expect the company to look like?

Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery, based out of New Brunswick, Canada, on Thursday said they will purchase the company following its sudden closure last month. According to a press release, the owners have formed a new company called the North Atlantic Baking Company and they plan to restart operations in the near future under the existing brand names.

Co-owners Blair and Rosalyn Hyslop purchased Mrs. Dunster’s in 2014 and have since completed four other acquisitions, making it the largest family-owned and operated commercial bakery in Atlantic Canada.

Darren Perron spoke with Blair Hyslop about what it will take to get the Burlington-based company up and running again.

