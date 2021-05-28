Advertisement

New Koffee Kup owners pledge to emphasize values of family-owned business

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that there’s a buyer for Koffee Kup Bakery and the Vermont Bread Company, what can we expect the company to look like?

Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery, based out of New Brunswick, Canada, on Thursday said they will purchase the company following its sudden closure last month. According to a press release, the owners have formed a new company called the North Atlantic Baking Company and they plan to restart operations in the near future under the existing brand names.

Co-owners Blair and Rosalyn Hyslop purchased Mrs. Dunster’s in 2014 and have since completed four other acquisitions, making it the largest family-owned and operated commercial bakery in Atlantic Canada.

Darren Perron spoke with Blair Hyslop about what it will take to get the Burlington-based company up and running again.

Related Stories:

Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company

Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Koffee Kup benefits battle goes to court

Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time payout

Former Koffee Kup workers file lawsuit over abrupt closure

Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbayayenge Mafuta
Milton man arrested for carjacking on Shelburne Road
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vermont restaurant & bar curfew to be lifted Saturday; Schools back to ‘normal’ by fall
File photo
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Falling tree suspected in death of NH hiker
David Monmaney
NH Repeat offender charged with threatening kids with hammer

Latest News

How will restaurants recover when the pandemic ends?
Vermont restaurants not expected to fully recover until 2022
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners
Box truck hits historic bridge
Box truck hits historic bridge in Waitsfield
How will restaurants recover when the pandemic ends?
How will restaurants recover post pandemic?
Vermont State Police warn of scam calls
Vermont State Police warn of potential scam calls