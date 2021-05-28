Advertisement

NH man who attacked his lawyer sentenced

Dale Holloway
Dale Holloway (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring his own lawyer has been sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dale Holloway was meeting with his former lawyer in jail in Manchester on Oct. 21, 2019, on charges that he shot and injured two people at a wedding.

The lawyer, Michael Davidow, remembers getting struck in the head multiple times and feeling that he saw his life flash before his eyes. He says it’s taken him months to recover and that he won’t go back to the jail where he was attacked.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

