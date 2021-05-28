NH Senate budget writers approve $13.5 billion spending plan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Senate Finance Committee on Friday approved a $13.5 billion budget proposal that includes tax cuts praised by Republicans as well as abortion and education provisions opposed by Democrats.

The two-year proposal is about $150 million less than the plan that passed the House last month. Senate budget writers removed a provision requiring state-funded health clinics to maintain a physical and financial separation between abortion and other services, but they added one banning abortion after 24 weeks gestation.

They maintained a school voucher program and amended provisions related to the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts” about racism.

