NH Senate passes 3 virus bills, some vaccination sites to close

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill aimed at curtailing the governor’s authority during future pandemics or other emergencies has cleared the state Senate.

Under current law, the governor can declare a state of emergency and renew it every 21 days as long as he or she finds it necessary to protect public safety and welfare, though the Legislature can vote to terminate it.

The bill passed Thursday would change the renewal date to 30 days and would allow the Legislature to terminate not just a state of emergency but any emergency order issued by the governor. It also would require the governor to seek legislative approval to spend any federal or private money exceeding $100,000 related to the emergency unless there is an immediate risk to the public.

“This bill is an important effort to ensure balance between oversight during states of emergency and public safety during times of crisis,” said Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.

The Senate also passed legislation establishing “medial freedom in immunizations.” It specifies that no one may be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to access any public facility, benefit or service.

Hospitals and nursing homes, however, would be allowed to require the vaccine for employees, and jails and prisons could require them for inmates. And nothing in the bill would prevent schools from requiring the vaccine if the state health commissioner adopts rules expanding the existing list of mandatory vaccines.

Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said the bill sends the wrong message during a pandemic and opens the door to undoing years of bipartisan progress on public health policy.

“The only intervention that has stopped this disease in its tracks is vaccination,” he said.

A third bill passed Thursday would allow churches and other religious organizations to remain open during a state of emergency under the same restrictions imposed on businesses and service providers deemed essential.

Democrats argued the bill elevates decisions by religious organizations above the public’s health and safety interests, but Republicans argued that protecting religious freedom was one of the Legislature’s most important duties.

“It is a fundamental right to be able to go to an institution of worship. Closing it down causes more harm,” said Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua.

All three bills previously passed the House, which will now be asked to go along with with changes made by the Senate.

THE NUMBERS

More than 98,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 105 cases announced Thursday. Three additional deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,349.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 173 new cases per day on May 11 to 70 new cases per day on Tuesday.

