Party of 4? Your trail is ready; Busy parks try reservations

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. HUBERTS, N.Y. (AP) - Hikers catching the view from Indian Head in the Adirondacks come with packs, water, good boots, and a new must-have item: advanced reservations.

The free reservation system went online recently to manage the fast-growing number of visitors to the privately-owned Adirondack Mountain Reserve. Similar systems are in place this summer season for outdoor attractions from Maui to Maine, typically in response to the pandemic or to crowds that were surging even before COVID-19 lockdowns inspired more wilderness visits.

The increasingly common requirements offer a trade-off to visitors, sacrificing spontaneity and ease of access for benefits like a guaranteed parking spot and more elbow room in the woods.

