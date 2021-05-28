Pets with Potential: Meet Lucas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 7-year-old neutered male cat named Lucas.

There will be no shortage of entertainment with this fuzzy friend around. Lucas is a stud and the life of the life. This boy certainly loves his downtime and cuddles too. If you want to learn more about this funny and sweet boy check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

