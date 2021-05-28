Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Lucas

By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 7-year-old neutered male cat named Lucas.

There will be no shortage of entertainment with this fuzzy friend around. Lucas is a stud and the life of the life. This boy certainly loves his downtime and cuddles too. If you want to learn more about this funny and sweet boy check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

