Repeat offender in New Hampshire arrested again, threatening kids with hammer

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - A Lebanon, New Hampshire man has been arrested for the second time within a week after threatening a group of juveniles with a hammer.

The Lebanon Police Department say, 51 year-old, David Monmaney threatened the juveniles near the Lebanon Mall, Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported he was chasing the kids, at one point, with a hammer.

Police say the kids entered a store where Monmaney works, he confronted them, as they are witnesses to a previous case involving his arrest last week.

Monmaney has been charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

